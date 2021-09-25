Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.600-$10.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.92 billion-$34.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.11 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar General to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $244.41.

Dollar General stock opened at $217.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.00. The company has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dollar General stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,939 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.93% of Dollar General worth $475,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

