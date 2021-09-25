DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Andy Fang Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $8,670,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 15th, Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $6,726,400.00.
Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $220.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.84. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 448.3% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,359,000 after buying an additional 2,252,833 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 106.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after buying an additional 46,303 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter valued at $422,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 307.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 486,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,760,000 after buying an additional 367,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 134.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 12,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Bank of America raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.65.
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?
Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.