DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Andy Fang Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $8,670,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $6,726,400.00.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $220.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.84. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 448.3% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,359,000 after buying an additional 2,252,833 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 106.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after buying an additional 46,303 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter valued at $422,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 307.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 486,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,760,000 after buying an additional 367,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 134.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 12,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Bank of America raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.65.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

