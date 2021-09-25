DPRating (RATING) Trading 13.6% Lower This Week

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 24th. DPRating has a total market cap of $713,816.75 and approximately $14,346.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DPRating coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DPRating has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00054655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00123862 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012211 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00044494 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

RATING is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars.

