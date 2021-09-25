Dufry (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Trading 6.2% Higher

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) traded up 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.37 and last traded at $55.37. 2,241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 3,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.12.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dufry in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.23.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

