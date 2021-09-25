Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Hits New 1-Year High at $205.00

Shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $205.00 and last traded at $201.86, with a volume of 301715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.21.

A number of research firms recently commented on DUOL. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Get Duolingo alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.22.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.