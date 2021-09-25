Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Has $61.49 Million Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 853,896 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV comprises approximately 5.1% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $61,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 3.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $58.11. 982,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,230. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.22 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

