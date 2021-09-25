Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Receives $34.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. Dyne Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $841.98 million and a PE ratio of -4.40.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $42,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 75.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 13.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 97.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 98.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

