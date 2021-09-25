Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,496 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 44,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 33,835 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 15,081 shares during the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 327,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 47,660 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $904.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average is $26.42. Heritage Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $62.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 38.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

