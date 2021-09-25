Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Renasant Bank boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,553.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 351,249 shares of company stock valued at $66,404,523. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT opened at $183.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $117.13 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.11.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

