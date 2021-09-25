Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $3.66 Million Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of AutoNation worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,796,000 after buying an additional 413,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after buying an additional 197,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,206,000 after buying an additional 19,584 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in AutoNation by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,924,000 after buying an additional 45,929 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in AutoNation by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 580,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,095,000 after buying an additional 11,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total transaction of $11,655,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $442,001.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 181,437 shares of company stock worth $21,170,474 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation stock opened at $123.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.91.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

