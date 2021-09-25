Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,090 Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRA International were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CRA International during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CRA International by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CRA International during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CRA International during the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 13,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $1,283,821.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,058,540.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $617,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,082 shares of company stock worth $2,770,153. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

CRA International stock opened at $97.10 on Friday. CRA International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.32 and a 1 year high of $98.63. The company has a market cap of $716.79 million, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.53.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $148.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. CRA International’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRAI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

CRA International Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

