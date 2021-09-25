Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,014 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Installed Building Products worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

IBP opened at $111.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.74. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $140.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

In other news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $11,507,884.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,349,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,028 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,435. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.70.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

