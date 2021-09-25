Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 863 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 123,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,490,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $12,069,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $59.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.31 and a 52-week high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

STLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $4,490,289.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.