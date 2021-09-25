Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of MCRI opened at $67.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.51. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.77.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.43 million. Analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

