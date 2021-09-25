Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.13.

EXP stock opened at $135.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $79.90 and a 1-year high of $160.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $1,706,878.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $576,698,000 after purchasing an additional 84,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,695,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,674,000 after acquiring an additional 134,873 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,412,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,918,000 after acquiring an additional 130,736 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 26.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,822,000 after buying an additional 376,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 18.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,667,000 after buying an additional 278,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

