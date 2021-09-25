ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $325.69

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 325.69 ($4.26) and traded as low as GBX 318.15 ($4.16). ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 322 ($4.21), with a volume of 77,008 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of £218.04 million and a PE ratio of 26.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 325.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 347.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%.

In related news, insider Frank Armstrong acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.23) per share, with a total value of £9,720 ($12,699.24).

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

