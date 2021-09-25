Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at $708,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 95,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 24,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.7% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 320,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after acquiring an additional 97,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.06.

EDIT opened at $58.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.95. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day moving average of $45.76.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.