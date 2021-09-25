Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 4,216 Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ozon by 157.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ozon by 17.9% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ozon in the first quarter worth $213,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ozon in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ozon in the second quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Ozon stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion and a PE ratio of -27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. Ozon Holdings PLC has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $68.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average of $55.35.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $499.08 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HSBC boosted their price target on Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ozon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

Ozon Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

