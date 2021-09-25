Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 400 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGK opened at $67.76 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $49.17 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.47.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

