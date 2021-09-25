Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $186,000 Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 93.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,864 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,071,000 after buying an additional 148,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

NYSE:MLM opened at $351.00 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.99 and a 1-year high of $391.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on MLM. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.25.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.