Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $378,000 Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 498,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,359,000 after purchasing an additional 456,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $136.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.