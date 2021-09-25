Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 400 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,650 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,672,800,000 after acquiring an additional 773,793 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,401,784 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $412,311,000 after acquiring an additional 99,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,912,999 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $329,265,000 after acquiring an additional 321,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $296,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $171.99 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.35 and a 200-day moving average of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.71.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.62.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,077 shares of company stock worth $26,327,241. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

