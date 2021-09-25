Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 4,344 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,430,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,888,000 after acquiring an additional 956,372 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,428,000 after acquiring an additional 46,028 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 113.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 33,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 133.6% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 15,769 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.96.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $41.51 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

