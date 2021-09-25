Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $151.23 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.05 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.41.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

