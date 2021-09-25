eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

EFTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of EFTR stock opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $40.42.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

