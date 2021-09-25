Electrify.Asia Trading 19% Lower Over Last Week (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $602,413.29 and approximately $6,463.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electrify.Asia alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00053779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00121736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00043657 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Coin Profile

Electrify.Asia (CRYPTO:ELEC) is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrify.Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrify.Asia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.