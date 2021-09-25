Elemental Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 111,279 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 445% from the average daily volume of 20,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.

About Elemental Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELEMF)

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

