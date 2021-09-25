Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,612 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $20,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,395 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $240,526,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,069,000 after acquiring an additional 908,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $49,368,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,987,100 shares in the company, valued at $25,621,777,339. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,031,234 shares of company stock worth $254,672,188 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.85. The firm has a market cap of $222.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday. Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

