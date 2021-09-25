Eminer Trading 13% Lower This Week (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. Eminer has a total market capitalization of $6.31 million and $744,862.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Eminer has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Eminer coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Eminer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00054138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00121324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00011973 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00043446 BTC.

Eminer Profile

Eminer is a coin. Its launch date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Eminer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eminer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eminer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eminer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.