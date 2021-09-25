Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 354 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 88,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $891,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

HON opened at $219.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.17 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $151.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

