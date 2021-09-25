Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $985,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.11% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,314,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,272,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,986,000 after purchasing an additional 77,745 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 35,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 58,114 shares in the last quarter.

RWX stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.82. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

