Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 2,850 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $83,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 279.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR opened at $107.82 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $74.34 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.68.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

