Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $130.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.79. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $129.59 and a one year high of $133.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

