Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,655 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 28,712 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grand Central Investment Group raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 43.3% in the second quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 48,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 312.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,665 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 411,955 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 179,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 11.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 14,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 24.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,654 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. 26.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

Shares of EXK stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.15 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

