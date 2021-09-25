Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Enerpac Tool Group posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,100%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, September 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.44 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000.

NYSE:EPAC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.07. 148,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,834. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average of $25.94. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

