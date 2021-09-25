Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GMVHF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, July 19th. AlphaValue upgraded Entain to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Entain alerts:

Shares of GMVHF opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29. Entain has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $34.79.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.