Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $132.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.90 and a 200-day moving average of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris has a twelve month low of $67.31 and a twelve month high of $135.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $975,216.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,217.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total transaction of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,383. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,520,000 after purchasing an additional 676,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,481,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,534,906,000 after purchasing an additional 91,928 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,843,000 after purchasing an additional 293,613 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,838,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,150,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,643,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,537,000 after purchasing an additional 244,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

