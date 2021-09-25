Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $956,000 Stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIZD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 44,690 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000.

BIZD opened at $17.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $17.70.

