Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,735 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Methode Electronics worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,572,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $275,933,000 after purchasing an additional 536,260 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,183,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,703,000 after purchasing an additional 42,050 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,092,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,849,000 after purchasing an additional 39,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,913,000 after purchasing an additional 58,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 594,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,956,000 after acquiring an additional 32,434 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Methode Electronics news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 25,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $1,210,596.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,257,075.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $407,760.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,622,888.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,817. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 target price on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

MEI opened at $42.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average is $45.99.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

