Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,836 Shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 12.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the first quarter worth about $465,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the first quarter worth about $799,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1,661.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 127,514 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOF stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

