Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Opera were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opera by 288.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,261,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 936,738 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new stake in Opera in the first quarter worth about $4,097,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Opera by 80.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Opera in the first quarter worth about $1,594,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Opera in the first quarter worth about $1,288,000. 8.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Opera from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $9.35 on Friday. Opera Limited has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $13.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.16 million during the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 109.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%.

Opera Profile

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

