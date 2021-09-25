Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENV shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of ENV stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $78.02. The stock had a trading volume of 131,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,074. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.64 and a beta of 1.29. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $88.45.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $288.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.18 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 11.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,126,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,890,000 after acquiring an additional 164,758 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,110,000 after acquiring an additional 299,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,181,000 after acquiring an additional 594,931 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,619,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,469,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,497,000 after acquiring an additional 199,529 shares in the last quarter.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

