eosDAC (EOSDAC) Price Hits $0.0017

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One eosDAC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. eosDAC has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $9,319.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EOSDAC is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io . The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

