Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.33 Million

Brokerages expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to announce $8.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.50 million and the highest is $11.08 million. Epizyme reported sales of $3.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year sales of $51.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.71 million to $64.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $76.98 million, with estimates ranging from $42.30 million to $98.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 216.16% and a negative net margin of 788.60%. The company had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 427.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EPZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Epizyme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Epizyme by 476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPZM traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 477,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,729. The company has a market capitalization of $544.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.18. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.47.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Epizyme (EPZM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.