Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,280 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 34.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 78,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.94.

NYSE XOM opened at $57.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $243.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

