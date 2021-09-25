Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 743 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 33,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $324.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $314.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $201.44 and a twelve month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

