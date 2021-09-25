Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Trading Down 2%

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX)’s share price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.80 and last traded at C$8.84. 64,912 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 731,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.69.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.62.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.