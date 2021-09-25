Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,200 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST opened at $51.09 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.96 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average is $51.06.

