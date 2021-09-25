Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 7,889 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3,933.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE RQI opened at $15.46 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $16.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

