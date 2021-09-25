Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,363,000 after buying an additional 226,203 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 627,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,745,000 after buying an additional 70,427 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 570,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,715,000 after purchasing an additional 134,347 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 480,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,857,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the period.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK opened at $43.50 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.62.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.